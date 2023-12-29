Find out the top 10 health searches of 2023 on Google and their answers

It can take you down a dark hole, but people often turn to Google with health questions. As 2023 comes to an end the search engine shared its annual top trends, revealing what people were most interested in. When it came to health, people had a variety of concerns. Check out the top 10 searches and their answers.

1. How long is strep contagious?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, people taking antibiotics for strep throat become less contagious over 24-48 hours. A person with untreated strep can infect others for two or three weeks.

2. How contagious is strep?

Strep throat is highly contagious. People infected spread the bacteria through respiratory droplets. Close contact with an infected person by breathing in droplets or touching surfaces with the bacteria can lead to transmission.

3. How to lower cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, for some people, lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet with heart-healthy foods, regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco, can help treat unhealthy cholesterol levels. Research has shown that at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity can help. Medications may also be prescribed.

4. What helps with bloating?

Mayo Clinic says bloating can be relieved by behavioral changes that reduce belching, or the dietary changes that reduce flatus. You can reduce belching by eating and drinking slowly, avoiding carbonated drinks and beer, avoiding gum and hard candy, not smoking, and taking a short walk after eating. You can reduce excess gas by eliminating certain foods like beans, peas, lentils, and whole grains, eating fewer fatty foods, or temporarily cutting back on high-fiber foods. You can also drink still or flat water or try peppermint, chamomile, or ginger tea after meals, which can help promote digestion and soothe your gut. If it’s serious you can talk to your doctor about doing a breath test, upper endoscopy, celiac serologies, abdominal imaging, and more to find a diagnosis.

5. What causes low blood pressure?

According to the American Heart Association, underlying causes of low blood pressure can include:

Prolonged bed rest (orthostatic)

Depression or Parkinson’s disease

Pregnancy

Decreases in blood volume

Certain medications

Heart problems

Endocrine problems

Severe infection (septic shock)

Allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

Neurally mediated syncope (hypotension)

Nutritional deficiencies

Dehydration





6. What causes warts?

Common warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and can spread through direct contact. It is easier to catch a virus that causes warts when you have a cut or scrape on your skin. Different types of HPV cause different types of warts. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, per the CDC. A person with HPV can pass the infection to someone even when they have no signs or symptoms.

7. Why do I feel nauseous?

Nausea and vomiting are most often due to viral gastroenteritis, often called stomach flu, or the morning sickness of early pregnancy, per Mayo Clinic. It can also result from various factors, including infections, motion sickness, and certain medical conditions. Identifying the underlying cause is crucial for proper treatment.

8. What causes preeclampsia?

The exact cause of preeclampsia is unknown, but experts believe it begins in the placenta, per Mayo Clinic. During the early stages of pregnancy, new blood vessels form to provide oxygen and nutrients to the placenta. But, in women experiencing preeclampsia, these blood vessels appear to have development or functionality issues. This can result in difficulties with proper blood circulation within the placenta, potentially leading to irregular regulation of blood pressure in the mother.

9. How to stop snoring?

Lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, avoiding alcohol before bedtime, treating nasal congestion, avoiding sleep deprivation, and avoiding sleeping on your back, can help reduce snoring. Your doctor may also suggest oral appliances, Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), or upper airway surgery, per Mayo Clinic.

10. How long does food poisoning last?

The duration of food poisoning symptoms varies depending on the source of the infection but can range from as little as 30 minutes to as long as eight weeks. Most cases will resolve in 1 week with or without treatment, per Healthline.