Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Menstruation is beautiful, but at times a painful thing people with a uterus have to experience. But there are solutions! YogaRenew Teacher Training instructor, Melie Purdon, shared four poses with HOLA! USA that can help you get through the cramps.
“Menstruation looks different for everyone. While some may breeze through their ‘time of the month,’ most women experience symptoms such as lower back pain, nausea, migraines, and cramps,” she said. “Recurrent menstrual pain can take a toll on women’s mental and physical health, inhibiting them to go through with their daily tasks. A well-rounded focused practice can alleviate the discomfort of period cramps and pains.”
If you have high cholesterol, avoid these foods
The best fruit for diabetics - adding sweetness without causing sugar spikes
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!