How to do it: Place a bolster lengthwise on your mat, fold a blanket on the end to support your head and cervical spine. Fold a blanket on the top of your mat for your ankle, knees and shins the rest. Lay down on the support, putting a timer on to remind yourself to switch the cross of the legs half way.



Benefits: Supported reclined poses can act as a light switch for the nervous system. As soon as the body feels the support underneath it can let go and relax. This particular shape relaxes the abdominal muscles, stretches the pelvis but more so, it opens the chest which along with a quiet mind can significantly boost your morale

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.