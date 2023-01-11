Meet Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez: The founders of Chica Beauty

Founded and run by sisters Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez, Chica Beauty has become more than a cosmetic brand. The label, which believes in using its products to accentuate natural features instead of covering them, has grown into a community of people who value supporting each other and the environment.

Chica Beauty is a small business company specializing in high-quality beauty sets for women on the go. While for many, the term “high-quality” might mean higher prices, the Jimenez sisters are making sure customers save both time and money with each purchase by focusing only on the essentials. Each product contains top ingredients without any damaging chemicals.

©Chica Beauty





Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez are 3rd generation Latinas; therefore, their makeup sets have a story that references their culture. The brand’s Boss/Jefa set was created to inspire the leader within us, while the Love/Amor set includes the BOLD “Mija” red lipstick, inspired by their grandmother, who taught them to be bold in life.

©Chica Beauty



Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez, Chica Beauty

How was Chica Beauty born?

In 2019, Mei-Lon and Toni co-founded the brand after they noticed the beauty industry was missing something that matched their culture, lifestyle, and values.

They knew they wanted to make a difference in the lives of girls and women; therefore, every product also takes inspiration from the customers’ hustle and success. Chica Beauty’s products are geared towards busy students, mothers, executives, and the go-getter in all of us!

On December 2022, Chica Beauty was featured on The Jennifer Hudson Show! The sisters had the fantastic opportunity to share their brand’s significant aspects and features. In addition, the Jimenez sisters were also awarded the MasterCard and Bank of America small business grants of $25,000. ⁠