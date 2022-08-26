Cosmetic Chemist’s favorite organics products for lightening hyperpigmentation

The end of summer is around the corner, and you are probably worried about all the sun-damaged skin you might have to deal with. The skin continuously renews; therefore, helping it to repair is a substantial bonus.

Cosmetic Chemist and Celebrity Esthetician Elina Fedotova, also the founder of Elina Organics & Spas (located in Michigan and Florida), shared with HOLA! USA her top four tips to repair sun-damaged skin and the importance of having your skin checked annually by a dermatologist.

“Sun damage leaves discolorations which look like pigment spots/darker discolorations/freckles, which is called hyperpigmentation,” Elina explains.

Repairing Sun Damage with Products Containing Acids and Enzymes

Skin discolorations could be just on the surface from sun damage or affect very deep layers of the skin. Surface spots are effortless to remove with gentle exfoliation using a natural enzyme peel or microdermabrasion. If we are talking about dermal sun damage like melasma which is very deep, it could take a long time, and that time could vary and is also related to the hormonal activity of each client.

For example, pregnant people or women who use medications that help to elevate their estrogen-like birth control or hormonal therapy can exhibit more photosensitivity. Other medication types could also affect that, so we need to be aware that some of us could be more prone to sun damage than others. When you approach any hyperpigmentation - surface or deep inside, we have to work in two directions simultaneously.

To reduce discoloration, we may use topicals containing ingredients like mandelic, kojic, or azelaic acid, some of the most potent acids to lighten up hyperpigmentation. I also recommend using highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide.

Treating Sun Damaged Skin with Antioxidants

Hyperpigmentation/sun damage results from oxidative stress when the skin is damaged on a cellular level, and powerful antioxidants like resveratrol help heal and restore the skin cells when applied topically and taken internally. Then we need to treat that area with a powerful blend of antioxidants which also, by themselves, can reduce discoloration because they are going to restore the skin on a cellular level. The approach should be double - bleach the skin with something natural and use antioxidants to heal the skin cells in that area.

If you do not use antioxidants and only bleach, the hyperpigmentation will return because the skin regenerates from the inside out. This is because, during sun damage, skin gets oxidative stress and will restore the damaged discolored skin cells in that area. If you only bleach the spots, the pigment spots will be back if you are not treating the skin and restoring it on a cellular level with antioxidants.

Eat the Rainbow

Eating colorful fruits and vegetables is vital because they are filled with antioxidants and will restore the skin from the inside out or good supplements. They also need to deliver antioxidants into the skin topically. I suggest addressing hyperpigmentation with topicals and internal products such as diet adjustments. Purple-colored berries and vegetables like blueberries and eggplants are essential because they contain anthocyanosides, one of the most potent antioxidants.

Some organic spas not interested in using acid peels can even offer face massages with actual slices of eggplants or sliced mushrooms. Mushrooms naturally contain kojic acid, which helps to reduce discoloration to lighten the skin. All mushrooms you can find in the store also have a very high concentration of antioxidants, which lighten spots and help restore skin cells from oxidative stress.

Soothing Sun Burned Skin

Sea buckthorn has the most natural balanced healing cocktail of vitamins and micronutrients like beta keratin or omega seven blended with others. It has an incredibly healing effect on the skin. It is often taken internally to heal the digestive system and used topically to soothe and restore the skin after sun damage, trauma, and burns. It also has an antiseptic effect and helps balance the skin microbiome by reducing pathogens.

Essential to Check Skin Spots Annually

If you notice a mole or dark spot is getting darker or changing shape, be sure to go to your dermatologist for professional help. It would be best if you also looked for areas on your skin that could look red and scaly and do not seem to be healing for a while, no matter what you do. Overall, checking the moles on your body professionally every year is good.