Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has dropped a new interesting makeup collaboration with the art collective MSCHF. The companies surprised fans with a $25 pack of condiments that could be “Ketchup or makeup.”

According to MSCHF, the collaboration contains “six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and art collective MSCHF dropped a collaboration that could be ‘ketchup or makeup’

Beauty lovers reacted to the fun collab, and most had mixed reactions. Although the packaging and marketing are creative, others are hesitant to spend their money on a pack of ketchup. “I’m sorry, but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets,” a person said on social media.

“i could go to sephora, buy an actual fenty lipgloss, go to mcdonald’s, buy a McDouble, and take as many free ketchup packets as i wanted for less than this box,” Zoe Amira wrote on Twitter.

“next time i’ve got ketchup in my mouth -- imma be like ‘it’s Fenty’ --- but fr I love the concept but idk about the real ketchup part LOL they should just do all lip gloss. No one wants to pay for ketchup packets LOL,” Denise Salcedo added.

Besides the ketchup collab, the singer, actress, and businesswomen is reportedly planning to launch a hair care line under her successful Fenty brand. Billboard informed the 34-year-old filed two applications for Fenty Hair with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the publication, her collection would include “accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more.”

Rihanna has proved that she excels at any venture she undertakes. She is a music icon, trendsetter, businesswoman, actress, philanthropist, beauty mogul, lingerie designer, skincare enthusiast, a working mom — and now cuisine connoisseur? Well, yes! The Barbados native secured a few interesting trademarks in 2020, including tableware.

On August 6, Riri’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark application named “SORRY, I’M BOOKED” that spans from items like knives, forks, and spoons, to cookbooks and hot sauce. Among other goods and services stated in the document, we can find ”downloadable electronic publications in the nature of e-books in the field of culinary topics, cooking, and recipes; utensils for barbecues, aprons,” and so much more.

Although, as of this writing, is still a mystery what type of food Rih might be sharing in her cookery book, we can all speculate that she might stay true to her Caribbean roots and share some family recipes.