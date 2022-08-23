As Cardi B goes viral for using onion water in her hair, hair experts recommend using cucumber water instead of the rapper’s suggestions as the new viral trend spikes by 246%.

Cardi B has gone viral after sharing she uses boiled onion water on her hair to help it grow, as CLOUD NINE revealed to HOLA! USA, since the star shared her hair secret on Instagram, searches have shot up as fans want to try this hack at home.

Hair experts recommend using cucumber water instead of Cardi B’s ‘onion juice’

“Although it might sound surprising to use onion water on your hair like Cardi B, this has long been recommended to help healthy hair growth as it can minimize hair breakage, natural thinning, and stop premature greying,” the experts say. “However, there are a few things people should remember before trying this hair hack, and we have an alternative method that can have just a great effect with no drawbacks.”

Can onion help hair grow?

“Yes! Onions help growth because of their high sulfur content, which ensures regrowth of hair follicles and makes them strong, leading to nourished hair that won’t fall victim to hair fall and thinning. Onion also has antibacterial properties that help to prevent scalp infection and can even help dandruff.

The reason this remedy can also be used to stop premature greying is thanks to the antioxidants present. Every month there are 350k searches for grey hair remedies, and this formula is completely organic, meaning no chemicals to interrupt natural hair growth.“

The trend has appeared after Cardi B shared a photo of her hair on Instagram, followed by a video of it looking long, shiny and sleek. “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this six years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair,” she said.

Why you shouldn’t try this hack at home?

“There are huge drawbacks to this ‘hack’. Cardi B and others often say the mixture is odorless, but this isn’t always the case and is usually due to the onion water being rinsed out with other shampoos that cancel out the overpowering smell.

However, shampooing out the formula to avoid the smell can strip back the beneficial qualities, vitamins, and minerals. Rinsing with shampoo is a must to prevent bacteria from growing from the residue on your scalp - you should also never leave onion juice on your hair for longer than 30 minutes.”

What are the options?

“Instead, we recommend dropping the onion and instead combining lemon juice and cucumber to your remedy. They have great hair-benefitting ingredients and work together to remove the overpowering smell while ensuring sleek and positive hair growth like Cardi B.