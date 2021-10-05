Five natural ways to boost the ‘happy hormone’ in your body

You might think you can’t buy happiness, but did you know you can boost it? Yes! More and more people are talking about the “happy hormone,” which is called serotonin. This naturally produced bodily chemical has become so popular in some groups that memes and other pop culture references have been created. So what is this happy hormone, and what should we know about it?

HOLA! USA go-to doctor explains what serotonin is and ways to boost it naturally. “Serotonin is a chemical produced by your nerves and is found mostly in your digestive tract, but also in your central nervous system,” says Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and certified functional medicine practitioner.

“It sends signals between nerve cells and is known to affect mood, memory, and cognition. The concept of the brain-gut connection is explained by where serotonin is produced and the fact that it affects brain and mood function. When serotonin levels are ideal, happiness, focus and calm are the results,” the expert adds.

Since serotonin is primarily produced in the digestive tract, this means it’s directly connected to what you eat. Food plays a significant role in serotonin production!

Here are Dr. Petersen’s five ways a person can naturally boost their body’s production of serotonin

Staying Hydrated

Dehydration can deplete your body’s ability to get tryptophan, the amino acid that converts to serotonin, from arriving in your brain. Dehydration, very common amongst Americans, is associated with insufficient serotonin levels. Make sure to get plenty of water to boost your odds of feeling happy and well.

Regular Exercise