Most of us know the importance of applying sunscreen before going out for a day in the sun. However, there must be more natural ways of boosting our body’s natural defenses against UV rays, right? Lycopene is your secret weapon to combatting sun damage.

Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor, and functional medicine doctor, highlights the importance of knowing how the foods you eat can affect your overall health and contribute to helping your body combat the harmful rays of the sun.

“Lycopene, a carotenoid found in red fruits, can protect your skin against UV radiation as it absorbs both UVA and UVB rays. Enjoying lycopene-rich foods can reduce sunburn and UV radiation skin aging,” Dr. Petersen shared with HOLA! USA. “The timing of consuming such foods aligns with the sun. In other words, enjoy them during the daytime to get the most benefit.”

For your next outdoor adventure, here are some foods that Dr. Vikki Petersen recommends to help fight against sun damage: