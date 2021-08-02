Megan Thee Stallion dropped a collectible limited-edition makeup set in partnership with Revlon

The iconic American beauty brand Revlon brings the heat this summer with the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection. The makeup company and the Texas-native rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a collectible limited edition 4-piece set.

The collection is curated by the award-winning music superstar and Revlon Brand Ambassador, marking Megan’s first collection for the company. The products will be available exclusively on StockX via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method powered by the leading global e-commerce marketplace for consumers of current culture.

According to Revlon, they are the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, leveraging the platform’s DropX model to bring its high-performance formulas to a diverse new audience.

The Hot Girl Sunset Collection only has 450 sets and will be available while supplies last. The kit features an all-new face and eye palette with Megan’s hand-picked sunset-inspired shades that glide on and blend flawlessly.

Megan’s original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging is inspired by her love of anime and her signature Savage style. High-drama faux lashes and Megan’s favorite shade of the ultra-shiny Super Lustrous lipgloss, renamed THEE GLOSS in her honor, raise the temperature even higher.

Find the whole collection below

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Palette

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Palette

The Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Palette is a 10 high-pigment, long-wearing matte and shimmer shades for face and eyes inspired by the evening sky. Create any look with shades ranging from gold and warm earth tones to smokey rose and violet.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset False Lashes

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset False Lashes

The Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset False Lashes ­is a high-drama volumizing style for thick, lusciously full lashes.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Super Lustrous THEE GLOSS in Blissed Out

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Super Lustrous THEE GLOSS in Blissed Out

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Super Lustrous THEE GLOSS in Blissed Out is Megan’s favorite shade of this super shiny, non-sticky gloss is a sheer coral with a subtle golden shimmer, renamed in the THEE GLOSS for this collection.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Pouch

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Pouch

Embossed with Hot Girl Sunset, this collectible drawstring nylon pouch in orange or hot coral has a faux leather tag and doubles as a chic makeup bag