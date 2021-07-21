Celebrities are the original influencers way before social media and before the word became a source of income for many Instagrammers and YouTubers. Although, behind every celebrity, there’s a hardworking team of beauty and fashion experts making sure their client looks impeccable, stars are the vessel to popularize every look, especially when it comes to beauty trends and styles.

Whether it is hair or makeup, we tend to use their images as reference for our special moments. From weddings to birthday photoshoots, we all have recreated at least one look from our favorite celebrities.

When the list of trendsetters feels endless, RY makes sure to analyze search data and provide a list of the world’s most loved celebrities. Thanks to their research, we can understand whose hair, makeup, and skincare the world is most interested in.

After compiling a list of over 200 celebrities from sources such as Glamour, Allure, Good Housekeeping, and Ranker, Australia’s largest online beauty retailer, analyzed Google searches for each superstar alongside the words “hair,” “makeup,” and “skincare.” Then, after taking a total of all three search terms, the company could find out which celebrity looks we are most inspired by.

©RY



Top celebrities from the past who still influence our beauty regimes today

Find below who tops the list according to RY