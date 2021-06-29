Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty line!

Scarlett Johansson joins the growing list of celebrities who are in the process of launching their own beauty line!

The iconic actress revealed her upcoming collection is set to be released in early 2022, and although many details are still under wraps, she has described her skincare products as “a clean, accessible approach to beauty.”

Scarlett has had undeniable success in the film industry and it seems she is ready to take over the beauty industry, as she also explained that she has been “fascinated by the transformative power of beauty” since she was a child.

She also confessed that it was her mother who instilled in her “a passion for self-care” from her early teenage years, adding that the creation of her own beauty line was the main reason to step back from her famous beauty deals, with the purpose of creating something true to her.

The Hollywood star has partnered with beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster, and will be the founder and chairman of the still unnamed company.

It was also reported that the brand is funded by The Najafi Companies, a private firm behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty.

Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner and Harry Styles are among the rest of the celebrities who are expected to launch their beauty and cosmetic collections in 2022.