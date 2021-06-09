Alicia Keys is expanding her skincare line just in time for summer!

Alicia Keys is giving fans more reasons to relax, with three more treatments that focus on hydration and cleansing, including the Renewing Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream, and Sacred Body Oil.

Loading the player...

The singer turned entrepreneur unveiled Keys Soulcare last year, quickly becoming a success with her debut collection, formulated with nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, New Zealand manuka honey, cocoa butter, and marula oil, with the intention of giving you that radiant, glowing and moisturized skin.

©Keys Soulcare





She also took a moment to describe what this collection means for her, declaring that “Your body is your first home,” and with Keys Soulcare Body Care “you are giving yourself the love it deserves.”

The popular brand that now has a range of dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, is launching the new additions this month, and you can find them at Ulta Beauty stores, and online at KeysSoulcare.com.

©Keys Soulcare





Alicia explained more about her involvement in the process of creating the collection, asking herself “If you could send your body a love letter, what would it say?”

“My letter would say thank you. Thank you for all the ways that I‘ve been able to grow with you and through you. Thank you for supporting me and holding me. For making it possible to run across the street or sit down in a chair or dance, or use my hands to write, or use my mind to create and think,” she responded.