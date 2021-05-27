Naomi Campbell says she fights wrinkles by avoiding using the air conditioner

Naomi Campbell isn’t here for anything that she believes would cause any harm to her beautiful skin. In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, the model revealed the reason why she doesn’t sleep with A/C.

While giving a tour of her home in Kenya, she said: “I love this room; it’s just chilled. We have air conditioning. I personally don’t sleep in air conditioning. I don’t like it; it gives wrinkles, I believe.”

©GettyImages GALLERY





But is Campbell’s theory true?

“Air conditioners can reduce room air humidity, leading to a more dryer room climate. Long-term exposure in AC-controlled environments causes loss of moisture in the skin to the dry room air,” Dr. Adeline Kikam told Instyle. “This can lead to dehydrated skin, characterized by dullness, loss of plumpness, bounce, and elasticity, thus exaggerating fine lines and wrinkles.”

The expert told the publication that a Japanese skincare study published in 2007 discovered that participants had “decreases in skin conductance and elasticity and significant increases in fine wrinkles after acclimation to low humidity compared with high humidity.”

©@naomi GALLERY





“By using teaching technology, they observed that skin was stiffer and folds more pronounced in low humidity,” Kikam said. “Although the skin was stiffer, the study participants were able to smile in low humidity vs. high humidity showing a possible connection between dry weather environments and wrinkles.”

Another expert revealed to the media outlet that there is an ideal temperature to keep our skin healthy. “Ideally, keeping humidity levels at an ideal range of 30% to 50% is key,” Skinergy Beauty founder Priscilla Jiminian says. “Seventy-two to 75 degrees Fahrenheit is what‘s recommended for comfort, saving energy, and skin. If possible, leave a slightly opened window for proper airflow. Use the energy savings mode on your air conditioner; this way, it isn’t on full blast for seven to eight hours straight.”

Currently, Campbell’s beauty sleep with perfect temperature might be interrupted. The 50-year-old just welcomed her first child. Campbell posted an adorable photo of her new baby girl’s feet along with the caption that read, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she continued while tagging her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell in the photo.

Back in 2017, the 50-year-old teased that she might use science to have children as she told the Evening Standard, “I think about having children all the time, but now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”