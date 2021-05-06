Urban Decay teams up with The Prince Estate to release the capsule collection ‘Living Loud in Color’

The upcoming partnership of Urban Decay drips purple! The brand has teamed up with The Prince Estate to release the exclusive cosmetics capsule and campaign, “Living Loud in Color.” The muse and good friend of the late superstar, Damaris Lewis, is the face of the collection that pays homage to the icon.

Although impossible to encapsulate the dynamic essence of Prince, according to the brand, the collection is inspired by his legendary music and performances that left audiences mesmerized with a feeling many can’t put into words but fans deeply recognize.

Key members of Prince’s artistic camp, including creative director Trevor Guy; Lewis, who began touring with him in 2012; and renowned photographer/director Randee St. Nicholas worked closely with Urban Decay for this launch.

“We couldn’t possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish who he was. It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface – his makeup looks and our shared love of purple – but we did our best to embody his energy on a deeper level,” said Wende Zomnir, Co-founder and chief creative officer of Urban Decay. “We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mold and championing all forms of beauty.”

Fans went crazy with the news and are looking forward to the capsule collection. “Whaaaaat 💜 already love the brand, and your packaging colors are my fave, now thisssa 😍😍😍,” a person wrote. “If y’all make a Purple Rain palette I will lose my mind,” another one assured.

“I haven‘t worn a full face of makeup since October, but if this is a PRINCE COLLECTION, I’m buying it!,” a fan said.

The collection will drop on May 27 and will follow the brand’s quality standards and will include cruelty-free bold and velvety eyeshadows and more.