8 Signs it’s time to make adjustments to your daily routine

Can you believe 2021 is almost halfway done? Perhaps this is the moment when we feel that our well-being goals that we set for ourselves have not been achieved, despite having started a diet and adjusted our eating to a personalized health program. If this is happening to you, it is time to stop for a moment and identify the signs that may be telling you that you should change your eating routine.

The first thing that I can advise to you as a surgeon, is that every time you think about delicious food, which is difficult to forget, ask yourself two things: is it worth harming your well-being and leaving your healthy eating plan. This well-being plan makes you responsible and is part of inner happiness.

Just as I invite you to work your mind and your interior, making you aware of what you eat, below I present 8 signs that can help you identify that it is time to make adjustments in your daily routine:

Acne: Vitamin A deficiency. As you hear it, although it is said that acne is caused mostly by bacteria, skin cells and fats that accumulate in clogged pores, the lack of vitamin A influences the normality of the skin, this vitamin together with the adequate levels of vitamin E allows you to have healthy skin. Tiredness: Lack of nutrients and insufficient hydration is one of the easiest signs to identify. Attack the problem by consuming water or liquids that do not contain excess gas or sugar. If you are one of those who are exhausted when you go to work, or even do minimal tasks or feel that you prefer to go to sleep, as opposed to exercising, it is a sign that your body needs to conserve energy and that is why it asks for rest. Depression: You are not getting enough vitamins, minerals and / or Omega-3 fatty acids. If you wake up one day without wanting anything, not even to open the curtains, and you feel frustration or deep sadness without explanation, it is a sign that you may need to check your levels in the body. You may be lacking in vitamin B-12 and consuming fatty acids that contain omega 3 and folic acid components that play an important role in the production of brain chemicals that affect mood and other brain functions. You follow a low protein diet: Are you someone who has constant colds or headaches and they have become constant? Then you may need to increase your protein intake. If you started a diet where you limited the consumption of meat, for example, and did not replace it with other types of nutrients, you may feel unwell. And if you have constant headaches, it may be caused by low carbohydrates. Lack of energy: You almost certainly lack iron. Those feelings of not wanting to do anything, frequent forgetfulness, constant irritability, may be associated with a lack of iron in the body, that substance that is present in red blood cells and that allows them to transport oxygen. Constipation: Lack of fiber and little hydration. If you get constant stomach pains, you last more than three days without a bowel movement, or you feel that it takes a lot of effort to evacuate the stool, it is a sign that you should check how much fiber and hydration you are having on a daily basis. You avoid food groups: You should not leave out any group of healthy foods (we do not include processed or sugary foods). Gone is the myth that you should avoid eating some food groups such as proteins, carbohydrates to maintain your ideal weight. On the contrary, the key is to consume them in moderation and without excess, since your body needs every component that nature offers. Learn to eat balanced and that will bring well-being to your life. Gases: You may be lactose or gluten intolerant. Perhaps you have noticed that when you eat certain food that you burp or feel a bloated abdomen or have bad breath, then it is possible that you are intolerant to some ingredients that contain bread or are lactose intolerant. It is important that if you have these symptoms you work with your GP and even ask if he can order a food intolerance test so you can work on improving the uncomfortable symptom.

Here are Dra. Tania’s 5 tips to improve your diet and well-being.

Anti-inflammatory foods are convenient, including seeds rich in Omega-3, while those that contain a lot of sugar and refined flours are left out. To give you an idea, vitamin A is found in: fish, liver, egg yolks, butter, and green and yellow vegetables. Check the periodicity with which you consume proteins, and the consumption of sugar, because the excess of it makes you feel tired all the time. To stop the fatigue, drink plenty of water and include a reasonable amount of calories in your daily menu (between 1,500 and 1,800) Conversely, adding folic acid and vitamin B12 supplements to the diet helps patients combat depressed mood and other such ailments.

Don’t forget!

It is necessary that you incorporate carbohydrates with low glycemic index, for example carrots, pears and apples, are good options. Make sure to include protein-laden foods such as: lean meats (such as chicken), legumes (black and red beans, chickpeas), dried fruits (walnuts, almonds, chestnuts), and sprouts (soybeans or lentils).

