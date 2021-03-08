Here’s why it’s important to combine anaerobic and aerobic exercises into your training

Whether you’re new to working out or you consider yourself an exercise pro, it’s always helpful and beneficial to learn and understand the correct terminology. Rodrigo Garduño, the founder of 54D, helped explain to us the difference between aerobic and anaerobic training.

In simple terms, anaerobic exercise is short but intense exercise. “The anaerobic threshold is the maximum exercise intensity you can submit your body to for an extended period of time without accumulating too much lactic acid in your blood and, consequently, in your muscles,” explained Garduño. Lactic acid is produced in your muscles and builds up during intense exercise that can lead to painful, sore muscles, according to Healthline.

Weight training has a lot of benefits, more than just building muscles.

Anaerobic exercises are demanding, intense efforts of short periods of explosive moves. “Training this way allows for the development of better muscle and bone toning,” explained Garduño. “When doing high intensity training, you don’t need oxygen to provide energy given that this comes from immediate sources such as glucose.”



Aerobic exercise is cardio, mid to low intensity training done usually for an extended period of time, such as running, swimming, or cycling. “When you exercise this way, your organism obtains the necessary energy from burning hydrates and fat, a process that requires oxygen. Hence the term aerobic, which basically translates to “with oxygen,” said Garduño.

Running is considered an aerobic exercise.

During aerobic exercise, you will be able to have a conversation and breathe normally. Something that you won’t be able to do if you enter an anaerobic stage.

If you’re looking for a way to combine aerobic and anaerobic exercises into your workout plan, high intensity interval training can achieve both. “HIIT workouts continuously mix anaerobic with aerobic exercises leading to muscles working with an oxygen deficit. When the workout is over and muscles are resting, they will claim all that wasted energy in order to go back to balance.”

“Your body will demand a higher flow of oxygen through your blood, even eight hours after finishing training, hence, burning more fat,” Garduño told HOLA!.

According to Garduño, other benefits of combining anaerobic and aerobic exercises are arthritis prevention. Stronger muscles better protect articulations. Another benefit is a boost on insulin sensitivity, this type of exercise helps cells respond better to insulin, which will also improve blood glucose levels. Overall quality of life will improve, better muscular strength means better performance in daily activities such as going up the stairs, lifting heavy items, walking or picking up your children.

Another benefit is Injury prevention. The higher your level of muscle mass the less chances you will have of suffering from muscle contracture and sprains. Your posture will also improve, lowering the risk of injuries or common ailments such as lower back pain.