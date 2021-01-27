From rappers to actors, you have probably seen them all rocking a big bright “Hollywood” smile. And believe it or not, it might be thanks to a prosthetic device called veneer. Cosmetic dentists usually use a layer of composite or dental porcelain over the teeth to improve the aesthetics of their patient’s smiles.

Although many people think that veneers are only used to cover discolored teeth, they can also solve a ton of other issues — some even not related to your teeth. Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Marc Lowenberg of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor, a prestigious dental practice in NYC, shared with HOLA! USA, the untold issues veneers can fix besides providing a radiant smile.

©Amir Seilsepour on Unsplash



Veneers can also solve tons of dental issues.

From consultation to final placement, getting veneers doesn’t take much. “Veneers take two visits, usually one week apart,” said Dr. Lowenberg. “The focus of the first visit is to make room for the laminates in your mouth, so the tooth structure is slightly reduced by less than one millimeter. At the second visit, the new veneers are fitted and cemented onto your teeth.”

According to Dr. Lowenberg, an active member of many dental societies and organizations, including The Academy of General Dentistry, both visits are performed under local anesthesia. “During the period between the first and second visit, the patient wears temporary veneers, which enables the patient to function in their daily life,” he explained. “Once the procedure is completed, we have the patient come back a week later to adjust the bite or occlusion of the new teeth.”

There are many controversial opinions regarding the teeth under the veneers; however, the expert assures that the procedure is very conservative. “A misconception about veneers is that a great deal of tooth structure is removed in preparing the teeth for veneers. This is true of caps or crowns, but veneers are very conservative, and less than 15% of the tooth structure is removed,” he said to HOLA! USA.

“At the first visit, the tooth enamel is slightly roughened and drilled to prepare it for the veneers. After preparation of the teeth, an impression is taken of your prepared teeth and sent to the ceramist,” he added. “You leave the office with temporary veneers, which is already a visual improvement from the original teeth. At the second visit, the temporaries are removed, and the customized porcelain veneers are bonded or glued onto the teeth, completing the transformation of your smile.”

©Jonathan Borba on Unsplash



Cosmetic dentists usually use a layer of composite or dental porcelain over the teeth to improve the aesthetics of their patient’s smiles.

Although there is no age limit for wearing veneers, Dr. Lowenberg says veneers can be used on any patient after 17 years of age. “There is no age limit because often veneers can be used to correct dental issues, not just cosmetic issues,” he added.

Among those issues veneers can fix, we can find from a lax jawline to a crossbite. Find below the surprising problems that veneers can solve.