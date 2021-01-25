The Insanely Effective 32-Minute Workout to Burn Calories

What you put into your body is just as important as how you work your body, as nutrition and fitness go hand in hand. What workouts you prefer to do depends on your goals and lifestyle choices. Last week, the 54D team lead by Rodrigo Garduño, shared how to detox your body in a healthy way to help rid your body of any leftover holiday sugars and fats.

©Hola



This workout has a lot of lower body moves.

This week, 54D is sharing a simple workout to do whether you’re on the detox plan or not to have you feeling your best. This workout is a combination of cardio and strength training exercises that is quick and efficient, especially if you’re short on time.

For the cardio portion, hop onto a treadmill if you have access to one or step outside for an outdoor run. The 54D team suggests pacing yourself for a steady five-minute run, without stopping. After five minutes is over, slow your pace down to come to a walk.

From there, you’ll complete three different exercises for one minute each. First, sit low into a deep squat to activate your glute and quad muscles. Keep at a quick pace for one minute.

You should squat no lower than the point where your hip begins to tuck under and you lose the natural arch in your lower spine.

Next up is one minute of vertical jumps. Try to jump as high as you can before landing into a squat with your back straight. After that minute is up, you can shake out your legs before completing one minute of frontal jump squats.

©Hola



This exercise will improve your explosive strength.

Once the jump squats are complete, take a 30-second break to towel off or grab water before starting the next round. This combination of a five-minute run and three different lower body exercises are to be repeated four times. This circuit will take you a little over 30 minutes to complete.

After your fourth round, make sure to spend a few minutes stretching out your muscles to prevent any soreness that may come the next day.