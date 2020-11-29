Rebel Wilson hits her goal weight

Rebel Wilson met her goal! The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 29 to announce that she reached her goal weight. Despite most people packing on some extra lbs over Thanksgiving, Rebel basked in the glory of her achievement. “Hit my goal with one month to spare!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

Her text was overlaid on a photo showing she hit 74.6 kgs, which is roughly 164 pounds. “I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support,” Rebel wrote in another text block. “Sooo until then…6pm NYC time,” she added.

Rebel publicly held herself accountable by sharing her goal weight back in May. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way 🤘.”

©@rebelwilson



Rebel paired her weight loss announcement with a few recent outdoorsy photos

“What are your goals this year?” she asked fans. “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s (165 pounds) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” Rebel added: “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks – but I’m working hard.”

Rebel has remained candid about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey. In October, she shared that she was just 3 kg away from her goal, writing: “This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6am) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher – although my sprint is probably someone else’s slow jog. But I am very proud of myself and now only 3 kg away from my goal weight!”