Jennifer Lopez announces first category of her highly anticipated brand JLo Beauty

We are not psychics, but we can agree Jennifer Lopez is starting 2021 with a bang! The actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman took social media to reveal the first category of her highly anticipated beauty brand, JLo Beauty. Lopez is bottling up her glow, and as soon as January 1, beauty and skincare enthusiasts would be able to upgrade their routines. “This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream,” the Bronx Diva wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21.” For those anxious about all the items the superstar would release through the brand, she said everyone who signs up would “get early access” on December 8.

The “If you had my love” singer also shared a video about how the industry only uses young women as the epitome of beauty. “As women, people are so ready to write us off,” she started. “I just kept waiting for that to happen. And then I realized no, I‘m not gonna let that happen. It’s about being limitless. It’s about being powerful, and understanding beauty really doesn’t have an expiration date as well.”

Her followers agreed with her message by saying that this is a conversation that must keep happening. “Yes!!!!!! This is such an important message!!!!” a person wrote, while another said she was so excited that she couldn’t wait for the whole collection to drop and have that characteristic Jlo glow. “Yeah JLO!! Give me all the Glow!! I want whatever you are having,” the fan wrote.

Lopez, which recently received the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, and the WSJ. Magazine “Pop Culture Innovator of the Year” is not new to the beauty and cosmetic industry.

In 2011, she became L’Oréal Paris’s new Global Ambassador and the face of their brand’s EverPure hair care, Preference hair color, and Youth Code skin care. Later she launched a new fragrance on HSN, selling 51,000 bottles at its premiere, making over $2.9 million. Next year, Lopez released her fragrance Glowing by JLo, described as an “evolution” of her previous perfume Glow by JLo. In April 2018, the Puerto Rican superstar launched a limited-edition makeup collection in collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics. “The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow, and of course…bronzers,” said Lopez. “What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!”

According to Inglot Cosmetics, Jennifer Lopez worked very closely with the brand and personally selected the shade range, ad campaign, packaging, and product names. Although, as of this writing, it is unknown all the products JLo Beaty will launch, it is expected that she will use her career as inspiration in the same way she did for Inglot.

HOLA! USA reached out to the brand’s PR agency, and soon we would be bringing more details and exclusive content.