Kylie Jenner unleashes her wild side with new cosmetic line

Kylie Jenner got wild and fierce as she launched her new Kylie Cosmetics collection. The new leopard makeup line was released with a video ad on Jenner’s Instagram. In the video, she undergoes a makeover, going from looking like her mom, Kris Jenner, to a long-haired Beyoncé, with a mix of her sister Kim Kardashian in between.

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the world. It was first launched three years ago with Jenner’s initial “Lip Kit”, which consisted of matching liquid lipstick and lip liner to create the perfect Kylie pout. At the age of 21, Jenner was the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

She started the video in a short black wig, copying her 64-year-old mom’s iconic hair look. Jenner is seen wearing very defined cat-eye makeup with a high-necked leopard print cat suit. Next, she transforms into a black silhouette, covered later by dark swirls that make up a leopard’s print. She goes on her knees, tilting her head back, with a long dark braid shimmering her silhouette. Showcasing her hourglass curves, Kylie looks like 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian. Kylie’s cat eye liner around her big brown eyes give the look a dramatic and fierce aspect.

When the camera zooms out, Kylie changes outfits and is now dressed in a sexy skin baring leopard print halter bodysuit. The 23-year-old rubs her hands up and down her body, and then boom, another zoom in to the face makeup. I mean, this is an ad for her new collection of leopard print makeup. Here is where most fans think she is resembling Beyoncé with the brown-blonde colored hard, straight down her waistline. Kylie then gives her plump lips a fresh coat of lipstick! Always gotta be ready! The video ends with Kylie turning into a leopard plunging towards the camera, unleashing her wild side and ending the ad on a fierce note!

RAWR!!