Camila Coelho says her new beauty brand is ‘a partner in the daily hustle’

Camila Coelho is committed to helping us shine with minimal effort and maximum impact. The Brazilian-American makeup Vlogger and fashion Blogger, based in Los Angeles, California, launched Elaluz, which means “She is Light” in Coelho’s native language, Portuguese. The brand is a mindfully luxurious, curated collection of Camila’s favorite must-haves, designed to help everyone find their light and brighten the world.

Elaluz includes makeup, skincare, and hair care, formulated with high-performance clean ingredients, packed in recyclable, reusable materials, and FSC-certified boxes. According to Camila Coelho, her collection contains potent Brazilian superfood extracts and oils from plants, fruits, and nuts. The formula is free of the 1600 known impurities banned by the EU and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Elaluz is also cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Leaping Bunny Certified.

If you wonder what Elaluz smells like, the entrepreneur made sure to include scents reminiscent of Brazil, like coconut, papaya, plus other all-natural fragrances, like eucalyptus, rose, and mint.

In an interview for HOLA! USA, Camila Coelho, Fashion and Beauty Entrepreneur and Founder of Elaluz, discussed her recently launched beauty brand, her inspiration, and what’s coming up next. She also shared her beauty routine and tips and tricks to have beautifully healthy and dewy skin.

HOLA! USA: What inspired you to create Elaluz?

Camila Coelho: “I have loved beauty for as long as I can remember. As a little girl, my favorite thing was playing with makeup, and as I grew up, I worked at a makeup counter and eventually as a makeup artist. I was able to see the power of beauty firsthand and how it can transform you from the inside out and empower you. From that moment on, I knew that I wanted my very own beauty line, and I am so excited that Elaluz is finally here.

My main goal was to create a mindfully, luxurious, and clean brand, including everything from the packaging to the formulas. Beauty consumers shop from multiple brands, so I wanted to focus on releasing my must-have items rather than launching with a full line. Elaluz is an on-the-go lifestyle brand driven by the key products I carry with me as a global entrepreneur. Each product is designed to be a partner in the daily hustle, making life a little easier for powerful and confident people on the go.

Elaluz is all about light, and it actually means ‘She is light’ in my native language, Portuguese. It is a lifestyle brand that starts with essential beauty products and will cover different hair, makeup, body, and skincare categories. The packaging is all recyclable and uses reusable materials whenever possible. The ingredients are clean and made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, or GMOs. I’m proud to say that Elaluz is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan.”

Walk us through the creative process of your Dry Texture Finishing Spray.

“When it came to thinking about which products I would develop first for Elaluz, the Dry Texture Finishing Spray was always at the top of my list. I have fine, flat hair, so dry texture spray has always been essential in my life to give my hair beautiful volume and the right amount of texture. We wanted to make sure this product was perfect for every hair type, and I’m so happy with how it came out! This product will give you instant texture and volume, but your hair will still feel healthy and touchable. The packaging process took a long time to finalize due to the ombré effect on the bottle, but it was so important that the packaging represents the colors of the sky as the light changes throughout the day!”

Which ingredients in the Dry Texture Finishing Spray formula set you apart from the ones already in the market?

“For the Dry Texture Finishing Spray, we use Brazilian ingredients like Buriti Oil, Brazilian Nut Oil, and Aloe Vera to promote growth, condition the scalp and moisturize the hair. Our formula is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs, Silicones, and artificial colorants. I’m very proud of how we could infuse such high-quality ingredients representing my Latina heritage while still ensuring the final product is natural and sustainable.”

What’s coming up for the brand?

“There are so many exciting new products that I cannot wait to share! We are touching on different categories of beauty, which makes me so excited. We launched our first hair product, and next will be our first eyeshadow palette — with my ultimate go-to colors that I cannot wait to show everyone!”

Break down your morning/night beauty routine for us.

“In the morning, I start by washing my face with water. Then, I apply my Elaluz Beauty Oil, an eye cream, and then I use a Gua Sha tool to give my face a lymphatic massage to de-puff. I then apply my favorite sunscreen by SkinCeuticals and the Elaluz 24K Lip Therapy. On days that I don‘t want to wear a lot of makeup, but I still want to look flush and healthy, I’ll apply the Elaluz Lip & Cheek stain to give my face that natural glow.

My nighttime routine is really important for me, especially if I have makeup on. I usually double cleanse if I have makeup on, and then I apply a toner, serum, and eye cream. Lastly, I apply the Elaluz 24k Lip Therapy as an overnight mask for my lips.”

Do you have top favorite beauty brands besides yours?

“There are so many brands that I love for specific products. Still, in the few years, I would say I’m very into U Beauty and SkinCeuticals for the amazing skincare products, Pat McGrath for the innovative shadow formulas, and Honest Beauty — a clean brand I’ve always loved!”

How do you treat your skin during the colder months?

“Skincare has always been so important to me — I’m continually upgrading my skincare regimen to make sure my skin is healthy and taken care of. During the colder months, I prioritize hydration more than ever - so a good moisturizer and oil on top to give me glowing looking skin. I also always carry around my Elaluz All Day Beauty Water to reenergize my skin throughout the day!”