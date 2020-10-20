Jennifer Lopez rocks an ‘80’s inspired shaggy hairstyle

Jennifer Lopez has proven time and time again that she can beautifully pull off any hairstyle. From super-long extensions to different hair colors, the triple threat can wear it all! Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton wows us each and every time he graces Lopez’s hair with his skills.

For her recent DSW fall campaign, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” singer embraced her natural hair texture and debuted a hairstyle that combined a few decades worth of hairstyles. Wearing a knit bra, ripped jeans, and a printed sweater jacket in the photo, all the attention was on JLO’s fabulous hair. Her honey brown locks were styled in a voluminous curly style with short layers on top and long spirals in other parts of her hair. Lopez’s hairstyle was a modern take on a curly voluminous look that was popular back in the ‘80s.

Lopez joined forces with DSW in a deal that consisted of JLO having a line of footwear and handbags with the brand that took place earlier this year.

It seems that each day JLO is debuting a new hair look and we love keeping up with it! But it just further proves the 51-year-old is a beauty chameleon. In addition to showing off new hairstyles, JLO has been keeping busy between working on her music and filming music videos with Colombian singer, Maluma, and spending time with her family.

On Sunday, the triple threat was seen on a shopping spree with her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and her fiance, A-Rod’s daughters, 15-year-old Natasha, and 12-year-old Ella. In addition to the famous kids, a few others were seen with JLO and crew roaming the streets of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. JLO was spotted bopping in and out of some luxurious stores, one of them being Dior. In the store, she was seen looking at a bucket hat and a stunning handbag.

The “Hustlers” actress looked chic for the occasion wearing a white button-down shirt paired with brown pants, brown shoes, and a golden-brown colored crossbody bag. The singer had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail and she protected her face with round brown sunglasses and a black face mask.

We love watching JLO and family spending time together and we especially love watching the famous children of Lopez and A-Rod grow up before our eyes.