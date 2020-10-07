Here’s how to step up your makeup game during these mask-wearing times, according to Chanel

Chanel is setting a new makeup trend that is appropriate for the current times of the ongoing pandemic. Having to wear a mask has become a big part of our lives and it’s something we can’t leave the house without. But what does that mean for our makeup routines? Do we forget the face makeup since our faces are covered up? Ditch the lipstick since it’ll be hidden under the mask? Chanel may have the answer to these questions.

The beauty industry has certainly shifted these past few months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With more and more people working from home, some have adapted to the change by learning that less is more when it comes to beauty. Some are opting to focus on their skincare and go makeup-free, while others feel more put together and ready for their Zoom meetings by putting on a face of makeup. Whichever end of the spectrum you choose, we can all agree that it’s a tricky time to nail down a beauty routine.

Chanel creative director, Virginie Viard presented her Spring collection inside the Grand Palais on Tuesday. The collection was described as “Old Hollywood glamour, new Hollywood ease, and effortless New Wave chic,” according to Vogue. Chanel’s global creative makeup and color designer Lucia Pica, opted for matte black eye paint for the model’s makeup look, according to the magazine.

The eyes were made up of dense charcoal pigment that was blended through the crease. “It has a sort of ’90s Winona Ryder feel to it,” Pica revealed in an interview with British Vogue. Pica chose fresh skin and a rosy nude lip to balance the dark eye look.

Pica purposely chose the smoky eye look because she’s aware that playing up the eyes is key right now during the mask-wearing era. “We have to think about our eyes now that we use them a lot more to express our feelings,“ Pica said to British Vogue.“You can’t see when we’re smiling at each other, so emphasizing the eyes will help,” she explained.

Playing up the eyes is definitely key and making a bold statement on the top half of our faces with fun looks can be the solution to getting our makeup fix right now during these uncertain times.