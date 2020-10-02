Jessica Biel shares her skincare secrets for a no-makeup glow at 38

At 38-years-old, Jessica Biel looks better than ever--and she’s doing it all without any makeup.

Earlier this week, the Sinner star shared a selfie on Instagram featuring her fresh, bare face underneath and cozy hoodie. In the pic, a very casual Biel is posing in a white “I Am A Voter” hoodie as she encourages her U.S. followers to vote in honor of National Voter Day in the caption.

“Today is National Voter Registration Day,” she wrote under the photo. “Text VOTER to 26797 to register, and make a plan to vote early. Let’s do it for RBG!””



While the message Jessica is sending her is super important, it’s impossible not to notice just how flawless her face truly is. Such a clear complexion takes time and dedication, which all comes with a solid skincare routine.

Luckily for us, Biel has opened up about her routine in the past, so we’re sharing everything we know about her favorite products and tips for achieving such glowing skin.

One of the products the actress swears by is toner, which can remove excess oil, minimize pores, and boost hydration.

“There’s not a ton of moving parts when it comes to Jessica’s skincare prep. It’s basically two parts: toning and moisturizing,” Biel’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, told Refinery29. “To start, I love this Mario Badescu lavender toner because it’s calming and gives the skin a balanced refresh.”

Whenever her skin is feeling dry, an antioxidant serum saves the day.

“Constant flying dries out my skin, so I make sure I moisturize everything. I always have Eminence Eight Greens Youth Serum in my carry on,” she wrote in a blog post for the brand’s website.

Sticking with the theme of hydration, Biel reaches for a cooling mask to sooth tired eyes.

“Jessica has almond-shaped eyes and dry skin, so it’s important to keep the skin around the eyes both lifted and hydrated,” Martin told Refinery29. “I love the 111Skin Celestial masks and will keep them in the fridge the night before and then pull them out so they’re cool and refreshing on the skin.”

“We use the Sisley Black Rose eye cream because it instantly illuminates any dark shadows under the eye,” Martin continued, before adding that Biel also reaches for the multi-use Honest Magic Beauty Balm to help with dryness. “It’s nice because it can sit on top of makeup and it won’t disrupt it, but will just make dry or dull skin a little dewy,” he explained.

For moisturizer, Martin says he uses Tatcha’s Water Cream on Biel because it’s “a great choice for keeping her dry skin hydrated, and mixes well with makeup.”

On top of taking care of her skin from the outside, how healthy Jessica looks has to start from within. The actress previously told the Los Angeles Times that her family grows some of their food, including veggies like spinach and radishes, in a backyard garden.

Her typical meals involve Paleo pancakes, garden veggies, and lean proteins like salmon--but of course, she still makes room for the occasional treat.