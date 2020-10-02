Jennifer Lopez flaunts her new hairstyle and toned abs in her latest picture

Another day, another Instagram picture of Jennifer Lopez looking beyond stunning. The 51-year-old triple threat can pull off just about any hairstyle or makeup look and she proved that to be true in one of her latest Instagram posts.

On Thursday, the “Jenny from the Block” singer posted a beautiful picture showing off a new hairstyle and giving a peek at her impressive abs. In the photo, Lopez dons waist-length light brown tresses that are parted in the middle and styled wavy. JLO is seen with her hands on her head exposing her toned stomach in a white crop top and jeans.

The post is captioned, “Back to basics ✨🤍💙” The picture received over 2.5 million likes and fans couldn’t comment fast enough. One commenter wrote, “God is a woman & her name is JLO!!!!!! #BowDown 😍🔥👑” Another comment said, “And while everyone keeps getting older she just goes back in time y’all.”

Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton is the one responsible for this stunning hair look on JLO. Appleton also posted the same photo to his Instagram and captioned his work, “New hair vibes today💫 @jlo.” One of Lopez’s go-to makeup artists, Mary Phillips did the singer’s natural and glowy makeup to tie in the whole look and she too posted the same photo to her social media, captioning the look, “Happy Friday 🥰 @jlo #makeupbymaryphillips @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @tombachik.”

JLO proves to us time and time again just how hard she works to look as good as she does, especially when it comes to her body. Lopez is known as an incredibly hard worker in the gym and she clearly doesn’t mess around when it comes to her enviable abs. Dodd Romero is the trainer the “Hustlers” actress has been working with recently and he shared Lopez’s intense ab routine with Oprah Magazine.

According to the interview, Romero said JLO does 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit-ups with a 45-pound plate. She does three rounds in total of those exercises and slightly decreases the reps on the second round and third round. Our abs hurt just thinking about that workout sequence.

We’re loving this new hair on JLO and it is anything but basic.