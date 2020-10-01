You can now copy Jennifer Lopez’s exact makeup look from her “Pa Ti + Lonely” music video

It’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez is beyond stunning at 51-years-old and if we’re not staring at her toned and strong physique, we’re obsessing over her flawless and dewy skin. Luckily when one of JLO’s hair or makeup artists shares a breakdown of how they achieved a specific hair or makeup look on Lopez, we can’t double-tap the photo or add the makeup products to our online shopping cart fast enough.

Mary Phillips, a widely known makeup artist for the celebs, shared an Instagram photo of how she achieved JLO’s entire makeup look for the singer’s latest music video for “Pa Ti + Lonely” on Wednesday. The shared photo is of the 51-year-old triple threat wearing her hair in a towel, gold necklaces around her neck, and her face full of makeup looking off to the side. JLO’s makeup is true perfection in the photo and Phillips captioned the photo with a long list of which specific products she used on Lopez for this look.

In regards to the eye look JLO sported in the music video, Phillips used the Tom Ford Eyeshadow Quad in Mink Mirage for eyeshadow, for eyeliner she used the Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in BLK Coffee. To curl JLO’s lashes, Phillips used the Tweezerman lash curler and topped off the eye look with Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Mascara.

For the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s eyebrows, Phillips chose the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil in Caramel to fill in her brows and to set the brow hairs, the makeup artist used Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel.

To achieve JLO’s signature bronzed glow, Phillips put the Iconic London’s Sheer Blush in Fresh Faced and Iconic London’s illuminator as a highlighter on Lopez.

To finish the look, Phillips used a few products for Lopez’s pouty lips. To line the lips, Phillips opted for the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Liner in shade 3. Phillips filled in Lopez’s lips with the KKW Beauty Nude Creme Lipstick in shade nude 2 and topped off the entire lip look with Rihanna Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow.

The final makeup look is gorgeous and a look we can all easily achieve on our own with the same products.

JLO also shared the same photo to her Instagram on Monday captioned, “Monday morning ... let’s go! ✨✨✨ #PaTiLonely 📸: @lacarba #bts and it racked in almost 1 million likes.