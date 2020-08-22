Salma Hayek’s beach hair is giving us Shakira vibes: get the look!

Salma Hayek flaunted the ultimate “beach hair” (no, she doesn’t care) and it got us thinking. The 53-year-old actress shared a new selfie on Saturday, August 22, that reminded us of another Latina powerhouse. Her auburn tresses blowing in the wind, Salma’s do was reminiscent of Shakira’s famously voluminous hair. The star repped tinted aviators in the beach day snap, simply captioning it: “#beechhair #melenademar.” Of course, not everyone has been able to go to the beach during this social-distancing summer, but have no fear! We’ve compiled how you can get beachy waves like Salma from the safety of your own home.

©@salmahayek



Get beach hair like Salma Hayek’s without leaving your house

First, take your hair type into consideration. For instance, if you have wavy hair already, you don’t need to add as much product in. Keeping that in mind, see below for the top five products that’ll bring you the beach in a bottle for under $25:

1. Playa Endless Summer Spray ($24)

(Hair types: Straight, Curly, Wavy)

Infused with sea salt sourced in Southern California, this lightweight spray is a favorite amongst many stars. We love it because, while many utilize alcohol (which dries out your hair), this gentle formula calls upon chia seed extract to enhance your natural texture. It also contains marine collagen and beta-carotene to nourish and protect your hair.

2. Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray ($4.79)

(Hair types: any)

We’re ranking this one at number two because it takes your hair on vacation for under $5. This pharmacy store favorite gets the job done and doesn’t hurt your wallet, adding enviable tousled waves and a light matte finish to any hair type. The salon formula boasts natural dead sea salt and sea kelp, which is jam-packed with vitamins and minerals.

3. Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray ($23.81)

(Hair types: any)

Bring out your inner mermaid with this mythical spray. Whether wet or dry, your hair will thrive from this clean formula, which is chock full of organic ingredients like aloe vera and sea kelp extract. It’s also naturally scented with Essential Oils, exuding a summery rose smell.

4. MOROCCANOIL’s Beach Wave Mousse ($11)

(Hair types: any)

Another budget-friendly formula, but with a twist: it’s a mousse! This argan oil-infused product aims to sweep your hair like the wind in a hydrating fashion.

5. Drybar’s Mai Tai Spritzer Sea Salt Spray ($25)

(Hair types: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily)

For the ultimate moisturized curl, look no further. Flaunting natural ingredients like avocado oil, aloe and algae, this spray gives you the care-free tousled tresses summer calls for.

