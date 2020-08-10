Salma Hayek Keeps Her Skin Glowing By Having a Less is More Approach to Her Skincare Routine

There’s no denying that Salma Hayek has flawless skin. The 53-year-old actress takes her skincare routine seriously and credits her glowing complexion to her grandmother who taught her everything she knows about beauty, according to Glamour.

There are a lot of beauty and skincare trends that come and go but Hayek swears by sticking to the basics when it comes to her skin. For starters, she doesn’t cleanse her face in the morning. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It’s for companies to have you use more products,” she told The New York Times. Hayek will go with the flow of how her skin is feeling when she wakes up. If her skin feels like it needs a little extra hydration, she’ll sometimes spritz some rosewater on, other times she’ll go straight for her moisturizer.

SPF is a holy grail everyday product for most, except for Hayek. The actress only chooses to wear sunscreen when she knows that she’ll be in the sun all day. Some might gasp at the thought of not wearing sunscreen on a daily basis but Hayek’s reasoning behind her choice is that “I don’t think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin. I believe in using it when you need it,” she told The New York Times.

Another controversial choice in Salma’s skincare routine is her use of coconut oil. Although some say it’s best not to use the oil directly to the face because it may clog pores and make acne worse for people with oily skin, according to Healthline, Salma reportedly swears by using coconut oil to remove makeup at night.

Hayek’s idea of keeping it simple also applies to exfoliation. Hayek is very careful not to over-exfoliate her skin. “Exfoliating a lot may make you look good in the short term, but not I think in the long term. I see many women in L.A. who have exfoliated so much they look shiny,” she explained to The New York Times. Instead, Hayek prefers serums and oils to repair her skin and give it a healthy glow.

Salma Hayek credits her grandmother for teaching her that having a simple skincare routine is key.

In addition to a solid skincare routine, Hayek strongly believes in massaging the muscles in her face. The 53-year-old swears by the techniques of a Japanese woman from Tokyo, Mikiko. “She massages your face. It’s a little crazy while you’re doing it. You have to say “eee” and “ahh.” Once you’re saying “ahh,” one person is pulling your tongue, and another is pulling and rubbing your head. I’ve never done anything like it,” Hayek explained.

There are numerous skincare tips and techniques to learn from Hayek, especially if it means your skin can look as good as Hayek’s does in her makeup-free selfies.

