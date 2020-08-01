JLo looks unrecognizable in makeup-free ‘morning face’ selfie

She woke up like this! Jennifer Lopez proved she’s positively radiant with or without makeup in her latest selfie. The 51-year-old superstar shared her “morning face” on Saturday, August 1, along with the caption “Good morning, everyone!!!” Donning nothing but a luxurious white robe - boasting her moniker, of course - JLo gave her best vogue face and pressed snap. She took the photo on her Hamptons home balcony, a favorite morning haven. Amber tresses flowing in the wind, the mom-of-two truly looked ageless - see for yourself!

©@jlo



Jennifer Lopez was almost unrecognizable, but still stunning in this makeup-free shot

Jennifer’s face flaunts a natural glow in the photo. She dons no discernible makeup, save for a little eyeliner. The star, who has been hopping around her various homes all summer long, seems to be back in the Hamptons for a bout. On Friday, she shared a view from her breathtaking backyard, writing: “summer daysies.”

The Hustlers star purchased the sprawling estate for $10 million back in 2013. Nestled in the charming hamlet of Water Mill, the mansion offers eight bedrooms and was equipped with a sauna, steam room, theater and pool when she bought it.

JLo and A-Rod are quite the real estate connoisseurs. The pair recently flipped and listed their stunning Malibu home. According to Architectural Digest, their newly-renovated house is on the market for 7.99 million dollars. They purchased the haven, formerly owned by Jeremy Piven, a little over a year ago for $6.6 million dollars. With the renovation and increase in value of the location, the five bedroom, four and a half bathroom house has increased in value by more than one million dollars.

A-Rod hired Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines to renovate the home. It was an anniversary gift from A-Rod to JLo to celebrate their second year together. The home is 4,404 square feet and was originally built in 1949. The three floors of the home have balconies and terraces with amazing ocean views, which the family seemed to be relishing in just the other day.