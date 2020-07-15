The trend in eyeliner that dominated last year’s Chanel fashion show continues its reign into 2020. Inspired by the iconic makeup looks popularized by Twiggy – a 1960s British model – it uses defined lines and vibrant colors to achieve a much more modernized version of the winged eye.

Also referred to as graphic eyeliner, this an eyeliner technique that plays with geometric minimalism and will undoubtedly put your precision skills to the test. Wear it with neutral makeup to direct all attention to your eyes, like these 11 stars: