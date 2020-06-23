Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
You can say goodbye to well-defined lashes, lined lips and contoured cheeks. The latest makeup trend this summer will be so simple and natural that it will probably leave you speechless. Nevertheless, this gallery will help you see how doable it is. Smokey eyes, bold eyeliner and glossy lipstick have given way to a trend where almost completely nude skin is the real star of the show. So run to your makeup bag and start taking your skincare routine seriously, because showing off healthy, radiant skin will be incredibly important this summer.
