Coca-Cola and Morphe are launching a limited edition makeup collection with the most alluring shades

Influencers and beauty enthusiasts will fall head over heels with Morphe Cosmetics’ new collaboration. This summer, America’s beloved beverage brand Coca-Cola and Morphe are set to launch the most flashiest limited-edition makeup collection ever. Both brands came together to craft a plethora of shimmering colors that range from nudes to darker tones. We’re sure, it will be sold out before you can finish your drink. This is the first time The Coca-Cola Company has invested in a giant beauty brand like Morphe. “Live it up with our Thirst For Life,” announced Morphe on their social media showcasing their new matte and glitter shades for the eyes, lips and face.

Coca-Cola and Morphe just announced a super-sparkly collaboration

This collaboration will only be available in selected countries including theUS, UK, Canada and Australia starting June 18th on Morphe.com. The collection features a Thirst For Life Artistry Palette $22, a seven-piece brush collection with bag $29, Glowing Places Loose Highlighter $15, Lip In The Moment lip collection $19, and The Quench Pack sponge collection, $15. South African model, Carmen Lee Solomons and Asia’s Next Top Model, Julian Aurine surprised their fans with the killer campaign and showed a sneak peek of the collection while wearing the sparkly shades. The best part about this iconic partnership is the versatility in colors. From ice-cold blues and iconic reds to energizing neutrals, there are 18 colors to choose from.

The high-pigment eye-shadow palette features bold colors like Pop Culture and soft tones like Serve Sparkling. Also, there is a set of brushes that will complete that smokey eye you need. The Coca-Cola-inspired makeup bag includes Morphe’s Glowing In Place highlighter brush, Top Secret camouflage brush, Awe In smudge brush, High Life brush, Take Charge blending brush, Made in the Shade smudge brush and Next Move transition brush. It is a collection that will put your beauty skills to the test.

