Kanye West plans to join the beauty market like his wife Kim Kardashian and her family

Kanye West just filed a trademark for Yeezy beauty products and plans to take over the beauty market along with his wife Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Kanye’s plan is to expand his market and launch a skincare/cosmetic line with a range of products including nail polish, body oils, body glitter, moisturizer, shaving cream, toothpaste and more. The Yeezy owner feels confident in expanding his horizons aside from his footwear and clothing line, “I think and feel differently now, now that I’m Christian, now that I’m the founder of a $3 billion organization and married for five years.”

Thi isn’t the first time the entertainment mogul has tried to join the beauty market. In 2017, Kanye filed legal documents to take over DONDA cosmetics line, named after his mother but the process was not successful. Currently, Yeezy’s income generator is the sneaker and what keeps the brand generating millions. Aside from being Kanye’s largest asset, the footwear category is estimated to be $1.75 billion to $3 billion. While the rapper takes part in every Yeezy design, we are unsure if he will be designing the makeup line. The trademark was filed by Kanye’s holding company, Mascotte Holdings on June 2.

Kanye’s family is also well known in the beauty industry. Kim owns KKW beauty and his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner owns Kylie Cosmetics, which recently underwent some staffing changes. The duo along with Kanye recently found themselves among the top earners in Forbes latest list of entertainers in 2020.

