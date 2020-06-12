Many people have a misconception that hair oils can turn your scalp more oily. In reality, oils help boost your scalp health and are a great lubricant to detangle hair. There are many benefits to using hair serums from restoring split ends to hydrating your hair strands while keeping it nourished and shiny. Whether you have frizz or psoriasis, each of these oily formulas are going to help moisturize your mane. It might sound counterintuitive since we produce a natural oil called sebum which keeps the skin moist. However, due to environmental agents and other health issues, many people need hair oils as a nourishing treatment. Here are the best oils for every hair type to keep it shiny and moisturized.