Alicia Keys reveals the food she gave up for a flawless complexion

Alicia Keys has opened up to her fans about her beauty secrets, and for someone who wears little to no makeup, it is important we take notes. The Good Job singer is known for her makeup-free complexion and hit the headlines when she started appearing at events with minimal makeup. In a recent Vogue video, the 39-year-old takes us on a guided at-home daily skincare routine, wellness practice and diet tips for flawless skin. “I love candles, I am a candle fanatic. I believe in setting an intention,” mentions Alicia who believes in the power of starting the day with a positive affirmation.

Alicia Keys loves starting the day with a candle and setting an intention

Alicia begins her morning routine with Osmosis gentle cleanser and then follows through with Epicuren probiotic mask powder. After, she hydrates her face with Sacred Rose Water or Epicuren’s Discovery Aloe Vera Calming Gel. Aside from cleaning her face, Alicia uses her bathroom as a meditative space in the morning. But one of the most essentials beauty secrets Alicia has learned throughout the years is drinking enough water. “I’ve always cared about skincare, but in a way that was very frustrating because I didn’t always have good skin. I’ve learned some of the secrets and I’ve also found some of the products that work for me - because everybody is different. You’ve gotta keep trying and find what’s good for you,” she shared.

Alicia makes sure she drinks plenty of water throughout the day

Part of Alicia’s skin regimen includes switching up her diet. The songwriter admits that she needs to cut out certain foods that impact her skin complexion, “I’ve cut out dairy... and also, believe it or not, getting rid of the breads,” she says. “Let me tell you, I’m the first person… I am a ‘breadaholic’. And then obviously, the fried foods, the oil and all that in the skin is never really good.”

Alicia also uses a combination of hair products to hydrate her curls - Saharan Liquid Gold Argan Oil and Pure Keratin Gotukola hair mask which she leaves throughout the day with a head wrap. She recommends using a non-silk scarf to wrap the hair while the mask works on the hair. She also urges her fans to experiment with different products and routines that work for their skin.

