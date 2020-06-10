Every shaving story is different. For some women, irritation is a conundrum while others have to shave every other day. A safety razor is the first thing you need to achieve a smooth shave and is a great tool for those with sensitive skin. Unlike traditional razors, the OUI’s razor only has one blade which offers a smoother shave with one swipe. This razor is 100% stainless steel and is handcrafted in Germany by employees earning fair wages. According to the shaving expert and owner of OUI, Karen Young it is essential to avoid using soap and she recommends never shave with dry skin. With the right amount of pressure, you can have an irritation-free experience without having to re-shave. Here are some shaving tips and methods to avoid ingrown hairs.