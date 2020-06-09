Cardi B swears by this Dominican-approved homemade mask for healthy hair

Before there were YouTuber showing off the best DIY tutorials, there were abuelas, tias and mamas teaching us how to use avocados, eggs, bananas for the best beauty recipes in the universe. Today celebrities like Cardi B are turning natural ingredients to enhance their hair routines. Recently the Bodak Yellow rapper showed her Instagram followers how she makes her own hair mask on Monday night.

Find out which DIY hair mask recipe is behind Cardi’s glossy blowout

Paying homage to her Dominican and Caribbean roots, the star showed off her texture in the series of videos posted on Instagram Stories. While schooling her audience on social media, the Bronx native revealed she was making a hair mask to help moisture her and her 22-month-old daughter Kulture’s hair.

“This is avocado in the bowl, and I just finished putting the argan oil in,” she demonstrated to her followers. ”I‘m gonna put in mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil - I know it’s a lot of oil but my baby girl’s hair gotta be really hydrated like mine - and I’m about to put egg and honey in,” said Cardi.

The rapper is showing off a recipe she learned growing up for hair growth

The Domincian-Trinidadian beauty then added in avocado oil, a “big chunky scoop” of mayonnaise, a little honey, an egg, another avocado, and a lot of black castor oil. Before putting all the ingredients into a blender to achieve a smoother mixture, she jokingly said “It‘s really hard to take avocado chunks off your head.“

Cardi then showed off the results on her daughter’s hair and praised the mask for bringing out Kulture’s curl pattern, before explaining how they have different textures.

Cardi shows off her natural texture and Kulture’s luscious curly coils

“This is really how my hair is - this is my hair texture,” she told viewers while showing off her long natural hair. ”My daughter‘s hair is curly, but mine doesn’t get curly at all, it’s just straight like this, but I still need moisture. It’s a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair.”

The 27-year-old returned hours later to show off her fabulous blowout, while blushing she said, “So I finished and this is the end result. This is how I look... nice and shiny.” She took to Instagram to empower them to take care of themselves with this DIY beauty moment with a photo and caption: “The end results of all that s**t I put on my hair earlier...Treat your hair ladies.”