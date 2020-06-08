Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics brand is ‘proud’ of its diversity as they reveal percentage of black, BIPOC and female employees

Kylie Jenner has decided to up the ante and be transparent about her company. Kylie Cosmetics disclosed in a statement that it employs 13% of black people, 47% BIPOC, 53% white and 100% women. Not only is her company diverse but also inclusive. “Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women,” she said. “As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of black employees.”

Many other brands have joined the challenge organized by Sharon Cuter, black founder of Uoma Beauty and have encouraged brands to share the percentage of their black female leaders.

©@kyliecosmetics



Kylie Cosmetics is an inclusive brand that employs people with different cultural backgrounds

“As a beauty brand built around community, we always have, and always will, stand for inclusivity, and have set out to empower our customers, followers and team members,” mentioned Kylie Cosmetics in a statement. The Pull Up or Shut Up challenge also seeks to publicly release the number of black people in leadership roles.

Shiseido, Sephora, Murad, ILIA and more beauty brands disclosed the statistics of their employees in the commitment of changing the narrative. “We will continue to educate ourselves and our followers on how we can come together to fight against racism and will celebrate, uplift and empower the black community through our channels,” said Kylie in the statement.



Though many giant beauty companies have joined the challenge, it is evident that changes need to be made in the industry. While bias still exists in corporate America, many brands are open to educating their employees on why diversity is important in the workplace. This pivotal moment in history will challenge many industries to be more inclusive and create a better company culture. Though many companies have an Equal Opportunity Employment policy, many fail to employ black people and leaders.