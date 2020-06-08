6 basic ways to rejuvenate your skin after sun exposure

Summer makes us change our routines, starting with our clothes and then our body’s largest organ—our skin. It’s the perfect time to get that vitamin D pumping and, if you’re so inclined, get back that tan you lost over the winter.



But, after your suntanning session, what do you need to do? That’s when the après soleil starts, especially if you’ve spent a long day at the beach or the pool, because sunscreen can’t do it all.

Check out these six essential ways to care for your skin after exposing it to the sun to rejuvenate it and prevent premature aging.

©iStock



Skin should not be exposed to the sun for long periods of time

1. A refreshing shower

While taking in the sun, skin gets covered with sand, salt, and even chlorine, which can dehydrate it. The best thing you can do is to take a cold, refreshing shower.

This will help cool skin and keep it clean. And, if you need to, you should also reapply sunscreen.

2. Deep clean

After a day of fun, it’s best to clean everything off to get rid of any dirt, which often comes from sunscreen mixed with sweat and other residues. Use your favorite foam or gel cleanser and lather it over your entire body before rinsing off.

One of the products you can try for this step is SkinCeuticals Simply Clean ($37.86), recommended to cleanse and soften normal or combination skin. Another great option is the oat-based Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment ($6.97), which helps to soothe and relieve dry or irritated skin, while cleaning and moisturizing it, giving it a healthy look.

©iStock



Moisturizing skin is essential to keeping it healthy

3. A moisturizing boost

Getting a good shower and cleaning off isn’t enough. Skin needs to be moisturized every day, even more so after getting some sun.

Dermatologist Francesca Fusco explained in Nylon that “the tanner (or more burned) skin gets, the more hydration it loses.” That is why you should drink a lot of water while also using a moisturizing cream or lotion. It’s even better if it comes straight from the fridge to give slightly damp skin a cool, soothing sensation.

The La Roche-Posay Lipikar ($24) body lotion is perfect in this regard as it provides lipids and immediately penetrates dry skin, providing the skin barrier with long-term reinforcement and protecting it from external attacks. The Too Cool For School, Coconut Ceramide Mask ($6) is an extra bonus to moisturize skin, cool it, and create glow in just 20 minutes.

©iStock



Daily skin care routines prevent signs of premature aging

4. Extremely soothing

Without a doubt, one of the best ways to soothe skin that’s gotten a bit too much sun is with aloe vera gel, which helps to moisturize skin because it is 99% water, while also acting as refreshing protection and giving skin temporary relief. Your skin will surely thank you!

“I recommend it, not only for its cooling and moisturizing effects, but also for its anti-inflammatory properties,” said Dominique Caron, founder of Apoterra Skincare.

One of the options for this trick is the Tony Moly I‘m Aloe ($12) sheet mask for an extra relaxing treatment.

5. No exfoliation

When you overdo your tan, your skin tends to peel in certain spots because you didn’t put sunscreen on those areas or they were exposed to the sun for too long. You should let that skin come off naturally and never use body scrubs or exfoliating gloves, which can worsen irritation and cause pain.

©Istock



The main benefit of exfoliating lips is to remove dead cells so that you can moisturize more effectively

6. Don’t forget your lips

Although we’re always focused on the skin on our bodies, don’t forget about your lips, which are also affected by exposure to the sun.

So, what should you do? According to Skincare, you should begin a skincare routine for lips after taking in some sun, using a lip scrub that can help to remove dead cells from the skin’s surface and then applying a lip moisturizer like Kiehl’s Lip Balm ($14.95) to protect and soothe dry and uncomfortable chapped lips.

Apart from these six tips, it’s important to remember that you should avoid light sunburns because they can cause premature aging, as well as more serious sunburns that can be a risk factor for skin cancer.

Prevention is the best way to keep skin healthy and radiant.