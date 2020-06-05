Sephora has announced a new incentive for all of your Beauty Insider Points

Sephora shoppers can now redeem their Beauty Insider points for a great cause and make a difference. “When you redeem your points for a Charity Reward, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount below through our philanthropic partner, the Tides Foundation to benefit the featured charity,” mentioned the brand on their website. The behemoth beauty brand will select a featured charity every month and for every 500 points, you can donate $10. All the proceeds for June will go to The National Black Justice Coalition and will use the donations to fight racism, homophobia and LGBTQ/SGL bias and stigma at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “NBJC Sephora Racial Equity Partner since August of 2019 and is dedicated to ending racism, homophobia, bias, and stigma toward Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same-gender-loving people, including people living with HIV/AIDS,” mentioned the brand on a statement.

©@sephora



Sephora shoppers can now redeem their Beauty Insider points to charity

The brand also donated more than $1 million to other organizations including National CARES, Center for Urban Families and NAACP. On June 8 at 9 am PT Sephora will go live to discuss how people drive change for the Black LGBTQIA+ community. “This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and the community,” shared the Sephora team. In addition to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Sephora is also committed to donate $5 from the sale of each face mask to benefit the Tides Stronger Together Fund for COVID-19 relief.

©@sephora



Sephora is also fighting racial injustice with other organizations such as NAACP

While they continue spreading positivism and support to an audience of more than 20 million, Sephora is finding innovative solutions to drive social change and continue the fights for those affected with COVID-19. In a statement, Sephora America’s CEO Jean-Andre Rougeot admitted they are fighting the cause with every resource available, “In these times, I am reminded that we still have a lot of work to do. But we will do our part.”