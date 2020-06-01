“We suggest using our Balancing Shampoo, $21 three to four times per week, and our Nourishing Conditioner,$21 every time you wash even if you didn’t shampoo,” explains Rob and Ross. They heard from loads of women that they simply don’t wash their hair that often - some less than once a week. It’s the reason the dynamic duo developed their Restoring Serum, $23 which is quite the innovative product. It contains the same active ingredient as our Shampoo (ZPT) so you can control your flakes in between washes. They recieved raving feedback from women using it to freshen up their curls or braids. You simply apply the pointed tip onto your scalp, rub in, and go about your day. The new-age dandruff line has a full collection with caters to all dry scalp and flake reflected hair needs. From shampoos and conditioners to clarifying treatments and tools, the array of products are the perfect routine for those looking to target buildup.

From left to right:

Jupiter Balancing Shampoo, $21, Nourishing Conditioner, $21, Restoring Serum, $23, Soothing Elixir, $23, Purifying Mask, $26, and Scalp Brush, $15

