Here’s the truth, healthy hair starts at the scalp and roots. The health of your skin and scalp are generally the result of two factors - genetics or lifestyle. As we continue to social distance, it’s important to note that our stress levels may be indirectly affecting our bodies as whole, including our scalp health. Have you been experiencing dehydrated, itchiness, and unwanted flake since quarantined? Believe it or not, stress can cause a hormonal imbalance which affects the scalp’s natural oil production. The lack of moisture can then lead to dandruff and hair loss in some cases. Chances are you’ve heard about stress-related hair loss, but did you know there‘s also a relationship between stress and dandruff? If you’ve noticed excess flakes lately, Robbie Salter and Ross Goodhart from Jupiter, an elevated, full spectrum dandruff brand give us their expert insights, ahead.
