Face oils are the holy grail of beauty treatments and one of the most effective products to add to your nighttime routine. There are many misconceptions with face oils and people think that its use can increase oily skin. On the contrary, face oils are highly effective at treating skin issues for every skin type such as wrinkles and elasticity. Many celebrities are loyal to this underrated skin product to improve the overall skin’s appearance. According to skin expert, Tiffany Kurtz, face oil is “the one item that can be used multiple times a day and will show an immediate difference in the skin – a nice, natural glow. Skin immediately looks hydrated; plus it helps foundation go on smooth and not cakey.” Here are the most effective serums and face oil to calm your skin and boost its natural glow.