The best self-tanner tips according to the goddess glow experts

You can still glow without sunshine, thanks to the magical formula of self-tanners. According to experts, sunless tanners are a great alternative to sunbathing and getting that goddess skin without the damaging effects of UVB rays. To achieve the ultimate glow sans sunlight all you need is a mousse-based or gel-based self-tanner and an applicator mitt. St. Tropez’s Self Tan Classic Mousse offers an iconic formula that will give you a natural glow in less than eight hours and lasts up to ten days. A perfect solution to gloomy weather and when you don’t have time to go to the beach. Skin finishing expert Sophie Evans, provided us with invaluable tips to get glowy skin for days and beauty secrets to have a long-lasting tan.

©@vegangirlboss



Skin finishing expert Sophie Evans recommends moisturizing the skin every day

First, you want to exfoliate your skin and preferably wax 24 hours before using a self-tanner. For the face, utilize a bronzing water face mist like the Self Tan Purity instead of the self-tanner. This ultra-weight formula will give you a golden complexion and natural look. The best way to apply the self-tanner is to use two pumps in each area and apply the tanner as if you were stroking a cat with smooth movements. The last parts to self-tan in your body are your hands. Clean your nail and palms with a wet wipe after moisturizing and wait 60 seconds before applying the mousse on the other hand. Though there are many different formulas and self-tanning options, the key to a perfect sun-kissed look is the moisturizer. “Moisturise your skin every day,” recommends Sophia. The St. Tropez Tan Enhancing Moisturiser helps the tan to last longer and fade evenly. Make sure to apply it on your elbows, knees, ankles, feet and hands for better results.

©@sttropeztan



The Self Tan Classic mousse offers a natural glow within eight hours

Besides moisturizing daily, it is recommended to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. It is also advised to leave the self-tanner overnight. You might see some streaks in the morning but use a shower gel with the luxe applicator mitt and shower with lukewarm water. “If you are not dark enough you can re-apply the self-tanner,” mentioned Sophie. The tanning agents are formulated to just reach a level of darkness. Whether you prefer to tan outdoors or avoid the sun, St. Tropez self-tanners also are infused with antioxidant properties and vegan formula to offer your skin a natural and streak-free golden tan.

