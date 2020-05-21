Aislinn Derbez uses this natural shampoo bar soap for shiny hair

Aislinn Derbez is a nature lover, and that’s why she has decided to include natural ingredients into her beauty routine. But her greatest secret is not some hidden ingredient from the Himalayas - it is a sustainable shampoo from her company Amai Natural. She washes her hair with bar soap in lieu of the traditional liquid soap, and “it foams in a second and is delicious,” according to the actress. Though this product is only sold in Mexico, Aislinn has previously revealed the importance of purchasing eco-conscious products with a transparent mission in mind.

©@aislinnderbez



Aislinn Derbez uses a sustainable bar shampoo to wash her hair

There are many beauty products in the US that are eco-friendly and have minimal impact on the ecosystem. 552M Shampoo Bar is a sustainable product that is named in honor of the 552 Million Shampoo Bars that end up in landfills every year. This sustainable shampoo from Odacite is raising the bar and raising awareness about plastic waste. And we are guilty of the plastic bottle lineup of products we have in our bathrooms. Odacite’s bar is ideal for all hair types including straight, wavy, textured, coily and curly.

Besides reducing plastic waste, the bar is infused with natural ingredients such as coconut powder and Cupuacu butter to rebalance the skin cells in the scalp - a process they call Skin-ification which means applying the expertise of skincare into scalp care. The scalp is an extension of the face, so neglecting one area can bring implications to the rest of your skincare routine.

©@aislinnderbez



Bar shampoos reduce plastic waste and are healthier for the scalp

Bar shampoos are very effective, and if you are worried about the foam effect, this is a better alternative to liquid shampoos. Aislinn showed a small tutorial on her social media of how she uses her bar shampoo, “You rub it and is all you have to do and untangle your hair.” Also, the bar is soap-free, removes build up, purifies the scalp and contains castor oil to seal in moisture. Plus, the amount of water used to create one shampoo bar is less than 1% as opposed to 70% in a bottle of shampoo. It is a win-win situation for the environment and your water bill. Bar soaps are revolutionary and minimizing the risk of environmental damage. You can get beautiful hair sans the plastic while going vegan.