Don’t forget to wear sunscreen - are the voices in your head from your mom telling you the number one technique against early aging and skin cancer. Though wearing sunscreen is highly recommended by dermatologists and skin specialists, we would be remiss not to mention the perilous effects these chemicals have on coral reefs. Hawaii was the first state to ban sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals and also the Florida Senate passed a bill to ban the sale of these detrimental products.

Most sunscreen brands contain oxybenzone or octinoxate - dangerous chemicals that are damaging to marine life. According to experts, these chemicals contribute to coral bleaching which can lead to long term deterioration of the coral reefs. But that doesn’t mean this issue has to impact our skin health. Thankfully, many beauty brands are gaining awareness and developing reef-safe sunscreens that are clean for the aquatic life and nourishing to the skin. These are the top sun creams to wear this summer while protecting the ocean and wildlife.