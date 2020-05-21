Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez give inside look at their intense family workout with their girls

Family of fitness! Alex Rodriguez gave an up close look at his and Jennifer Lopez’s family workout routine. The former New York Yankee released the “At Home Workout with Jennifer and the Kids,” video on his official YouTube video. A-Rod and the fam pack in a full 20-minute rotation workout session into the two-minute clip. Alex, 44, starts off by breaking down the five workouts included in their circuit. “We are going to do 20 minutes of a 400 meters, we’re gonna run, 15 kettle bell swings, 10 push ups, 15 over the shoulder and then 15 bent rows,” he told the camera as he held up a board with their workout.

©YouTube



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez gave a look at their at home family workout

Alex revealed that his girls Natasha and Ella would join him and JLo for the workout. Jennifer’s 12-year-old daughter Emme was “a little tardy to class.” The family get to business as they run around their Miami property. The group then get into working their cores with the weights, before dropping low to the ground for push ups. To the surprise of no one, the group completes four full sets of the workout, before ending with planks.

The family all dressed the part. Jennifer rocked a two-piece short set. Alex was uniformed in his A-Rod Corp sweat suit and Ella sported a white t-shirt and workout pants. It was Natasha who took a cue from her famous stepmom and wore a yellow workout set from Niyama Sol.

J-Rod’s family is no stranger to getting after their fitness. The couple has taken to their respective YouTube channels and social media pages to share looks at their workouts. In August, Jennifer and Alex also bought the workouts to their fans with the Fit Plan App. The same month, the duo took fans inside of their travel workout.

©Youtube



J-Rod and their children worked out at home in Miami

Jennifer and Alex carved out some time to get fit in the Dallas Cowboys’ gym. In the video, the pair playfully competed against each other in a series of sets – while sharing kisses in between. In the clip, the World of Dance singer revealed her favorite time of day to work out and kick her man’s butt.

“I like working out on a show day,” she told the camera. “It’s my workday and it opens up my body for the night too, so I don’t just go in there stiff. And then when I don’t have a show, I don’t do anything. I just rest.”