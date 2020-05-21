Lip treatments are as essential as your face serum and moisturizer. That’s why we stock up on infinite lip balms to protect our lips. Whether you keep one in your purse or your nightstand, lip treatments are a key component in our beauty routine. Many times we tend to neglect the corners of our smile but doing so can lead to unattractive chapped and flaky lips. From sugar-based lip scrubs to mushroom-infused lip balms, we have round-up the best lip treatments to give your pout that luxurious Hollywood smile. Though you can always reach for natural ingredients from your pantry, it is always good to have an arsenal of beauty products to protect your lips from cracking.