Julissa Calderon is a personality that understands the potential of big curls and the success a well-styled coiffed hair brings on front of the camera. From short afro style to longs braids, the Dominican actress has brought her A-game to the TV screen with her best hairstyles. In Gentefied, a new Latinx Netflix series, Julissa shows her unapologetic and edgy personality with her elaborate hairstyles and unique hair texture. The Hollywood newcomer is proof that having a different shape, hair color and appearance can open many doors. But most importantly it shows that women with big hair have wild dreams. Here are the most iconic her moments and looks from Julissa that will inspire your next haircut and style.