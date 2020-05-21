There are countless beauty products to combat the signs of aging. While they do help, on their own they are not the elixir of eternal youth. Having a younger, hydrated, and radiant face also needs to come from within. How can you bring out yours? The answer is quite simple: including foods in your diet that nature designed specifically to care for skin.

We’ve put together a list of 16 amazing options that will help your skin become much more hydrated and softer thanks to their high vitamin content and antioxidant properties, not to mention the wonders they work.